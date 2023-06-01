Nothing on the data agenda here today is likely to move forex rats too much upon release.

Traders in the timezone will be awaiting the non-farm payroll data from the US later on Friday:

Economic calendar in Asia Friday, 2 June 2023
  • This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
  • I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.