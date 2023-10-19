Japanese inflation data for September headlines the economic calendar. Three weeks ago we had the Tokyo area CPI data for September:
- Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI
- It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area
- Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub
It remains running hot but was down a little on August:
Officials from the Bank of Japan have been insistent that inflation would begin to fall back from September/October, today's data will give a little more insight into how that forecast is tracking.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.