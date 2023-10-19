Japanese inflation data for September headlines the economic calendar. Three weeks ago we had the Tokyo area CPI data for September:

Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI

It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area

Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub

It remains running hot but was down a little on August:

Officials from the Bank of Japan have been insistent that inflation would begin to fall back from September/October, today's data will give a little more insight into how that forecast is tracking.