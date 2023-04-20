March inflation data from Japan is due today at 2330 GMT, which is 7.30pm US Eastern time. Headline inflation is expected to have dropped, y/y, from February while core measures remain 'sticky'. Bank of Japan Governor Ueda has been repeating that he expects inflation to drop from around September/October. There is a BOJ policy meeting next week and, so far, indications are that there will be no significant change. The 'but' on this is that the Bank of Japan has said it won't be telegraphing policy moves in advance:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.