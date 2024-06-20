Tokyo inflation data the focus.

USD/JPY has continued its rise, this gave it a little tailwind yesterday:

But it was heading higher regardless. Evan Kanda couldn't stop it:

The unkind amongst us might even suggest he lit a fire under it ;-)

---

Prelimary PMIs from Australia and Japan also.

