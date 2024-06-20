Tokyo inflation data the focus.
USD/JPY has continued its rise, this gave it a little tailwind yesterday:
But it was heading higher regardless. Evan Kanda couldn't stop it:
The unkind amongst us might even suggest he lit a fire under it ;-)
---
Prelimary PMIs from Australia and Japan also.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.