I've jumped the gun on "BOJ's Ueda", he hasn't been officially approved or installed as the next Bank of Japan Governor. Today he is appearing the Japanese Parliament, the Diet, for a hearing in front of the lower house at:

9.30am Tokyo time

0030 GMT

7.30pm US Eastern time

This will be the first time we've heard from Ueda publicly since his nomination.

As I posted earlier this week, a couple of times:

