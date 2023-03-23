Earlier this month we had the February inflation data for the Tokyo area:

Today we get the national level data for February.

Like the Tokyo data the headline is expected to drop from the January reading, as is the excluding fresh food measure. The core-core (this is the CPI excluding food and energy and is the closest to the US measure of core CPI) is stickier though, expected to rise. The Bank of Japan is forecasting the CPI to fall from around September, the core-core stickiness is a challenge to that view.