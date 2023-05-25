Tokyo area CPI data is due today. The data is for May. National-level CPI data for May will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.

Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI

It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area

Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub

Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example

Further high CPI readings are expected from this Japanese inflation indicator today. The Bank of Japan keeps telling us they expect inflation to be transitory. That's what the Fed and others were saying too and it didn't work out so well.

