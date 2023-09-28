China begins its long holiday today - there will be no CNY reference rate setting today nor all of next week. There is PMI data due over the weekend though:

As for today, CPI data from Tokyo. This is regarded as a leading indicator of nationwide inflation but its not a perfect 1 for 1 indication. We await September inflation for Japan as a while that'll be published in around 3 weeks.

