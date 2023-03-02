Tokyo area CPI data is due today. The data is for February. National level CPI data for February will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.

Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI

It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area

Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub

Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example