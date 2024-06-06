The data from China is the focus. That 0300 GMT (2300 US Eastern time) is best viewed as an approximate time.

exports are expected to show solid growth again this month, surpassing April's +1.5% - demand is seen improving gloablly

on the imports side, these are expected to show growth, although at a slower pace than in April. The drag from the heavily indebted property sector continues to weigh on demand within China

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.