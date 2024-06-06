The data from China is the focus. That 0300 GMT (2300 US Eastern time) is best viewed as an approximate time.

  • exports are expected to show solid growth again this month, surpassing April's +1.5% - demand is seen improving gloablly
  • on the imports side, these are expected to show growth, although at a slower pace than in April. The drag from the heavily indebted property sector continues to weigh on demand within China
