The Japanese data on the calendar today is unlikely to have much of a yen impact upon release.

On Saturday, 9 July 2022, inflation data from China is due. I'll have more to come on this separately, but for now:

The data is due at 0130 GMT on Saturday - China's inflation figures for June

China CPI expected 2.4% y/y, prior 2.1%

PPI expected 6.0% y/y, prior 6.4%

While the PPI has been high there has not been much of a feed-through into consumer-level prices (according to the official data). Inflation is not currently a concern that is holding back fiscal or monetary authorities in China from stimulating the economy further.