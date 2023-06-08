On Thursday in China were rate cuts:
Inflation rates are no impediment to policy easing in China if the PBOC choose that path. indeed the cuts yesterday rekindled speculation of further easing:
Today we get the latest official CPI and PPI readings. These are expected to show very subdued inflation at both levels. There is often discontent at the veracity of official Chinese data. This is the subject of a whole other discussion though.
