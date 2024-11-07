Lower tier data features on the data agenda for the session ahead. Asian markets will digest the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision and Powell's presser though, so there should be some movement at least.
If its subdued, its just an interlude to an active four years coming up!
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.