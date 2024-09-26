Tokyo area inflation data is due today:

National-level CPI data for this month will follow in about three weeks, it takes longer to gather and collate the national data.

Tokyo CPI is a sub-index of the national CPI

It measures the change in prices of goods and services in the Tokyo metropolitan area

Its considered a leading indicator of national CPI trends because Tokyo is the largest city in Japan and is a major economic hub

Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example

The Bank of Japan, according to the July minutes that were published by the Bank yesterday, remain on a cautious rate hike path:

I wonder how they will view that core number if it comes in as expected (well down on last month).