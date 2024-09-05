This is a bit of a placeholder session ahead as we await you-know-what:
- Preview: Why August non-farm payrolls frequently disappoint
- What would it take from non-farm payrolls to get a 50 basis point cut?
- Goldman Sachs NFP preview, say that August payrolls often have a negative bias initially
- Friday's NFP result could prompt a 50bp rate cut by the Federal Reserve
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.