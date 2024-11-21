The Bank of Japan next meet on December 18-19. Today's CPI data from Japan is the final national reading ahead of that meeting. Bank of Japan Governor Ueda spoke yesterday, he didn't give too much away on the 'hike or no hike' question at that meetings:

The Tokyo inflation data for October showed headline and core dipping from September but core-core (ex-food and energy) higher.

Historically, Tokyo CPI data has been just slightly higher than national Japan CPI data. The cost of living in Tokyo is a touch higher than in most other parts of Japan. Higher rents, for example

