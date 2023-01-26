Japan CPI data - Tokyo area for January - is due today. Heading higher still is what's expected.

The latest chatter I've seen re a BOJ pivot were these yesterday:

Still, the BOJ thinks inflation is transitory, it'll head lower from about September/ October:

Also, China is absent again today, its been a week-long holiday on the mainland to celebrate Lunar New Year.

