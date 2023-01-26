Japan CPI data - Tokyo area for January - is due today. Heading higher still is what's expected.
The latest chatter I've seen re a BOJ pivot were these yesterday:
- MUFG head of markets says BOJ could launch an exit strategy as soon as end-September 2023
- IMF proposes for BOJ to allow bond yields to move more flexibly
Still, the BOJ thinks inflation is transitory, it'll head lower from about September/ October:
- BoJ January policy meeting Summary of Opinions - more time needed to assess December move
- Was there heated debate at the Bank of Japan January meeting?
Also, China is absent again today, its been a week-long holiday on the mainland to celebrate Lunar New Year.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
- I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.