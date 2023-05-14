It's a light session ahead for the data agenda. Japanese PPI for April is the highlight, it should give yen a wiggle as inflation in Japan is under the spotlight at present. The Bank of Japan insist consumer level inflation is transitory, expecting it to decline from around September and October this year. PPI is not so much of a focus, the BOJ is more intent on seeing wage gains to drive inflation.

Early Europe / UK time is going to be interesting with the calendar listing more BoE testimony (I thought these were finished for now, stay tuned I guess) and then European growth forecasts.

