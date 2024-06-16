Prior to the regular monthly economic activity data covering Retail sales, Industrial output and investment we get House Price data. Efforts continue to stabilise China's property sector, we'll get a guide to their relative success with this data today.
As for the 'activity' data there are some expectations that retailing will have picked up in May after a disappointing April when they came in at +2.3% y/y vs. the +3.8% expected.
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.