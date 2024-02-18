Chinese markets are back today after last week's holiday.

Over the weekend the People's Bank of China set the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF):

The PBOC is hamstrung in easing policy rates further by their fear of a run on the yuan. At the margin, the unchanged rate will be a negative input for the China and China-proxy trade (eg. AUD).

