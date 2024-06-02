As previously noted, it's a market holiday in New Zealand today.

The focus for the data agenda is the second of China's manufacturing PMIs for May.

Today is the privately-surveyed Caixin PMI.

On Friday we had the official May PMIS:

Manufacturing slipped back into contraction, and to its lowest for 3 months.

--

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.

The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises. As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector.

Another difference between the two surveys is their methodology. The Caixin PMI survey uses a broader sample of companies than the official survey.

Despite these differences, the two surveys often provide similar readings on China's manufacturing sector.

The Caixin services PMI will follow on on Wednesday

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.