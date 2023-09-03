From Australia, we get the first indication of inflation in August from the privately surveyed TD/Melbourne Institute gauge. Last week we had the most recent official monthly inflation data, for July:
- Australian July inflation data 4.9% y/y (vs. 5.2% expected)
- Australia's monthly CPI data - slowing rate of inflation is an "encouraging development"
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.