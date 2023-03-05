The Reserve Bank of Australia meet tomorrow, Tuesday, 7 March 2023, with its statemtn due at 2.30pm Sydney time

0330 GMT, which is 10.30 pm US Eastern time

The Bank will hike its cash rate again, by 25bp. Its way behind the inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term rate.

Today we get another monthly CPI reading, this time from the Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge. MI's inflation gauge for January showed ongoing high inflation and will likely continue to do so in today's, February data, release.