The Reserve Bank of Australia meet tomorrow, Tuesday, 7 March 2023, with its statemtn due at 2.30pm Sydney time
- 0330 GMT, which is 10.30 pm US Eastern time
The Bank will hike its cash rate again, by 25bp. Its way behind the inflation rate.
Today we get another monthly CPI reading, this time from the Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge. MI's inflation gauge for January showed ongoing high inflation and will likely continue to do so in today's, February data, release.
- The Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge is produced by the Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research at the University of Melbourne
- Its a well-respected early indication of inflationary trends in the Australian economy, closely monitored by policymakers.
- It predates the Australian Bureau of Statistics' monthly CPI measure by many, many years and has a strong track record.
