A light data agenda to kick off the week in Asia.

The data from China is listed at 0200 GMT. This timing is flexible and should be viewed as a guide only. Its likely to be released some time after 0200.

Note also (boxed), the US and Canada switched off daylight saving time over the weekend. This is likely to have changed opening and closing times for US markets in your local time zone as a heads up. This is a good site if you need to check times in the US: https://www.timeanddate.com/