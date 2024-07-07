The data agenda is of lower-tier releases only. Not likely to shove major FX rates around too much upon release.

Of most interest is likely to be the wages data from Japan. Japanese policy authorities are awaiting wage growth to fuel inflation and thus moves to further normalise monetary policy (the BoJ meet on the final two day of this month for the next opportunity to tweak policy - they'll be unveiling plans to trim Japanese Government Bond purchases).

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.