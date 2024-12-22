It's a near empty data agenda during the Asian timezone. Singapore publishes November inflation data at 0500 GMT (midnight US Eastern time) and that's about it.

y/y expected 1.8%, prior 1.4%

m/m prior -0.3%

core y/y expected +2.1%, prior +2.1%

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) released its most recent monetary policy statement on October 14, 2024. In this statement, MAS maintained its current policy stance, allowing the Singapore dollar to continue appreciating against a basket of currencies from its major trading partners. This decision was aimed at sustaining price stability amid moderating inflation (this link is to that October MAS statement if you'd like to read more).