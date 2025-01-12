more to come
China's exports are expected to have expanded at a faster pace in December than in November, with firms hurrying to move inventory to major markets ahead of Trump's return to the White House this month and the accompanying fresh trade risks.
Imports are expected to have fallen, for the third month in a row.
ECB board member Philip Lane will speak as part of a "policy dialogue" at the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) 2025, being held in Hong Kong.
- With monetary policy expected to turn more accommodative globally, policymakers may find themselves at a unique juncture to implement strategies that can revitalise our economies and power the next growth engine. Speakers in this session will discuss these opportunities and challenges, the evolving innovative landscape, and how national authorities can strategically position themselves to turbo-charge growth in their economies.
- Dr Olli Rehn, Governor Bank of Finland, will be on the same panel