more to come

China's exports are expected to have expanded at a faster pace in December than in November, with firms hurrying to move inventory to major markets ahead of Trump's return to the White House this month and the accompanying fresh trade risks.

Imports are expected to have fallen, for the third month in a row.

ECB board member Philip Lane will speak as part of a "policy dialogue" at the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) 2025, being held in Hong Kong.