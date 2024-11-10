Reserve Bank of New Zealand inflation expectations data can move the NZD a little. Keep an eye on the two year horizon. This is the important one for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The bank views this as as a reasonable time frame over which its policy changes impact.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is on an easing path, having cut by 75bp. Tha Bnank next meet on November 27.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.