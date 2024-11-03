Not a lot on the data agenda to move major FX today, some Australian data:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

I left in those lines at the top of the calendar indicating changes to clocks in the US and Canada. If this is a surprise to you, you need to read more ForexLive - I posted a heads up on Friday:

If you are offshore from the US or Canada you may need to adjust your trading times.

This day of clock change happens twice a year (well, more, given timezone changes in UK/EU/Australia/NZ ... and others) which prompts much bewilderment and complaint on Fintwit and other financial market communication media: "Why do the clocks have to change, I'm so messed up!" sort of thing. Yes, this from the people that trade financial markets where nothing ever changes, right? Sheesh. Anyway ... tick tock.