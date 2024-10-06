A very light data agenda ahead for Monday, October 7, 2024.

A couple of Asia time zone holidays to note:

Mainland China remains on holiday today, markets reopen Tuesday, local time

it's a partial holiday in Australia (Sydney is out)

Note also, Australia switched to daylight saving time over the weekend, local clocks in the two major centres of Sydney and Melbourne (and in some other centres) moved forward an hour.

As for the calendar, there is a useful private survey of inflation from Australia due. The official CPI data, though, will be published for the September month and Q3 at the end of this month, October 30.