The Chinese inflation data are the focus of the data agenda. The y/y CPI is expected to have increased from July. If the 0.7% consensus median is hit it'll be the fastest rate of increase since February this year, which counts as progress for China. On Friday ex-PBOC Governor Yi Gang emphasised the importance of combatting deflationary pressure:
- “right now they should focus on fighting deflationary pressure”
- “ improve domestic demand ... successfully deal with the situation of the real estate market as well as the local government debt problem, and influence the confidence of society”
More:
