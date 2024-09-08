The Chinese inflation data are the focus of the data agenda. The y/y CPI is expected to have increased from July. If the 0.7% consensus median is hit it'll be the fastest rate of increase since February this year, which counts as progress for China. On Friday ex-PBOC Governor Yi Gang emphasised the importance of combatting deflationary pressure:

  • “right now they should focus on fighting deflationary pressure”
  • “ improve domestic demand ... successfully deal with the situation of the real estate market as well as the local government debt problem, and influence the confidence of society”

More:

