The Australian labour market has been strong despite the most recent numbers, for July, indicating a decline in jobs. A bounce nack is expected in the August figures coming up today. If this expected rebound doesn't happen it'll be taken as a poor sign indeed for the jobs outlook.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.