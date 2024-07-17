Australia's employment report is expected to show a continued rise in employment and a steady unemployment rate.

I post a preview separately on this.

You'll also note the RBA Bulletin is due. This is going to be a monetary policy decision, we'll have to wait for the next meeting (due on August 5 and 6) for that. As a heads up, the widely held expectation is the Bank will leave the cash rate on hold. The thing to watch though is the CPI report due on July 31 that may impact on this.

The Bulletin is published quarterly in March, June, September and December. It contains articles on the economy and financial system from teams throughout the Reserve Bank of Australia.