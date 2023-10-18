Y'all finished trashing stock or what?

OK, here's the data agenda for the day here in Asia - the Australian labour market report is the focus. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock spoke yesterday, sounding a hawkish tone:

I am not sure that Bullock is more hawkish than previous Governor Lowe, but she is certainly a lot more forthright in her messaging that the Bank will not sit idle if inflation doesn't behave.

The labour market has been solid, if it begins to disappoint it'll put the RBA in the uncomfortable position of having to balance negative impacts on employment with the need to contain inflation. The next official CPI data is due on October 25 and the Bank next meets on November 7. The meeting is live, at least until we see the CPI data. The monthly has been generally showing improvement but the most recent headline rate did not:

This take is a good one IMO:

It's the quarterly that is the more complete data, that's what's coming on Oct. 25.