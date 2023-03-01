There is nothing high priority on the data agenda for the session ahead. This lot is unlikely to shift around the forex much upon release.

Something that jumps out at me is 136.40 and then 136.80 as levels to watch in USD/JPY if Asia takes it higher. I've nothing scheduled from the BOJ today. Its speculation of BOJ policy change (will they or won't they, and when?) thats impacting yen right now.

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

NZ data at 2145 GMT above.

Australian data at 0030 GMT above