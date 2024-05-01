The Bank of Japan minutes are from the meeting held on March 18 and 19. Given we had a more recent meeting (the one on April 25 and 26) these minutes are not expected to provide much fresh insight.

As for the yen, its been given a little respite by the market (sell the USD fact) response to the expected FOMC and Powell (a little less dovish and on hold for longer - as expected and as discounted into market prices). But, respite is all it is, buy the dip will be the background for USD/JPY again today.

