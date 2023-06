It's a light calendar ahead. The data that is to be published is unlikely to give more than a transitory wobble to FX rates.

Mainland China and Hong Kong are on holiday today for Dragon Boat Festiva (Tuen Ng Festival). Theabsence of these major Asia timezone markets will sap interest and some liquidity during the session.

Operating as normal here are (in chronological order) New Zealand, Australia, Japan and then Singapore.