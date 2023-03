Some minor releases from Asia today.

At 2300 GMT, which is 7 pm US Eastern time is the Reuters Tankan for March.

The Reuters tankan report is monthly and is aimed at pre-empting the Bank of Japan's own tankan report, which is quarterly

It polls around 500 large- and mid-sized non-financial companies

At 0500 GMT, 1am US Eastern time is Singapore inflation data for February.