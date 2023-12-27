Thursday in Asia will bring data from Japan at 2350 GMT, which is 1850 US Eastern time. I don't expect it'll move the yen around too much, the only data that is of some relevance right now seems to be inflation indications. And overriding it all is any news of Bank of Japan movement towards, or away from, policy change.

