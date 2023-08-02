Today's PMI from China is the last one for July. Which is a bit of a relief, the story of the Chines July PMIs so far has not been a happy one:
- China official July Manufacturing PMI 49.3 (vs. expected 49.2) & Services 51.5
- China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI dropped into contraction July - stimulus hope remains
And economic stimulus from China remains piecemeal and limited. The new normal it does seem.
UBS gave a heads-up on the PMI due today, saying it'll be important for stimulus efforts. I suggest not holding your breath though:
