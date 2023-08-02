Today's PMI from China is the last one for July. Which is a bit of a relief, the story of the Chines July PMIs so far has not been a happy one:

And economic stimulus from China remains piecemeal and limited. The new normal it does seem.

UBS gave a heads-up on the PMI due today, saying it'll be important for stimulus efforts. I suggest not holding your breath though:

