It's a packed agenda from Australia with Q2 data kicking off / continuing:

  • April housing finance
  • May trade data

None of this is likely to move AUD too much, however if Federal Reserve Chair Powell sneezes all bets are off.

Economic calendar in Asia 06 June 2024 2
  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
  • I’ve noted data for New Zealand and Australia with text as the similarity of the little flags can sometimes be confusing.