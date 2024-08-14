It's a busy one on the economic calendar.

China's economy is sputtering:

the epic property crunch is now in its third year,

burned by the property meltdown and lingering trauma of the pandemic, Chinese consumers are keeping a tight grip on their wallets

local government finances are under severe strain

private-sector confidence is in the doldrums

The activity data due today is expected to show some improvement in spending, retail sales are expected to have grown 2.6% year-on-year last month, versus 2.0% in June. Industrial output and investment growth are expected to be more or less stable around June levels.

The Australian jobs report is expected to continue to show growth, with a steady unemployment rate. I'll post a preview of this separately. The prospect of slower growth than expected, or worse, is becoming more likely, at the amrgin, the longer the Reserve Bank of Australia hold rates at highs.

