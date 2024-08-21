Flash PMIs from Australia and Japan due today. These are unlikely to move major FX much upon release. Yen crosses will be moving regardless, volatility is breeding more volatility in JPY.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.