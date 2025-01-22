A bit of a lower tier data day today. Japanese trade data for December 2024 is due but I suspect it won't move the JPY needle too much.

The Bank of Japan begin their two-day meeting today. The statement is due tomorrow, Friday Japan time, and a rate hike is widely expected. I mentioned yesterday that the yen wasn't heading higher ahead of this, which is a bit peculiar. I suggested the decision is 'priced in' (scroll down) to the yen. I'm never really comfortable suggesting something is priced into a currency, it can change in the blink of an eye. Still, it's a working hypothesis, and, given the slump in yen overnight, was useful.