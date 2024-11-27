From New Zealand are business confidence and activity indicators, from the ANZ Business Outlook Survey. This is a monthly assessment conducted by ANZ Bank New Zealand. It gauges the sentiments and expectations of businesses across various sectors in New Zealand. It serves as a leading economic indicator, offering insights into business confidence, anticipated activity levels, export intentions, investment plans, employment expectations, and inflationary pressures.

The previous results, for October, indicated a continued rise in business optimism across New Zealand:

headline business confidence index increased by 5 points to +66, marking the highest level since March 2014.

expected own activity metric, which reflects firms' projections for their own operations, edged up by 1 point to +46.

construction sector showed a significant uplift in reported past activity, while the retail sector experienced a decline, potentially linked to a drop in consumer confidence during the same period

inflation expectations among businesses eased slightly to 2.8%, down from 2.9% in September. However, pricing intentions rose marginally, with a net 44% of firms planning to increase prices in the near term, up from 43% the previous month

Yesterday in New Zealand we had the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's final statement for the year:

Following the data from NZ is capex from Australia. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) publishes data on private new capital expenditure (capex). This quarterly report provides insights into the actual capital expenditures by businesses on buildings, structures, equipment, plant, and machinery, as well as their future investment intentions. Today we'll get the Q3 2024 data. The previous 2024 quarter summaries:

June 2024 Quarter Highlights:

Total New Capital Expenditure: Decreased by 2.2% to $39,834 million.

Buildings and Structures: Fell by 3.8% to $20,866 million.

Equipment, Plant, and Machinery: Slight decline of 0.5% to $18,967 million.

Estimate 3 for 2024-25: Projected at $170.7 billion, marking a 10.3% increase from Estimate 2.

March 2024 Quarter Highlights:

Total New Capital Expenditure: Rose by 1.0% to $40,487 million.

Buildings and Structures: Decreased by 0.9% to $21,449 million.

Equipment, Plant, and Machinery: Increased by 3.3% to $19,038 million.

Estimate 2 for 2024-25: Estimated at $155.4 billion, a 6.8% rise from Estimate

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is speaking on Thursday evening (Sydney time) at a Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) event. CEDA is a public policy think tank.