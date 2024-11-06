Wages data from Japan will be eyed to give a clue on Bank of Japan rate hilkes ahead. The previous month's data for these were a little disappointing for the Bank:
Since that data we've had Japanese elections with political push back against rate hikes until wage growth improves (again):
- If there is certainty that wage growth will exceed 4% at next year's wage negotiations, BOJ can review monetary policy
Yes, next year! See the link for more.
Trade data from Australia and China follow later. Neitehr should shove around major FX rates too much.
