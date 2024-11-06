Wages data from Japan will be eyed to give a clue on Bank of Japan rate hilkes ahead. The previous month's data for these were a little disappointing for the Bank:

Since that data we've had Japanese elections with political push back against rate hikes until wage growth improves (again):

Yes, next year! See the link for more.

Trade data from Australia and China follow later. Neitehr should shove around major FX rates too much.