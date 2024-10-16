Another solid Australian labour market report is expected today. The Reserve Bank of Australia is focused on driving down inflation, and the robust jobs market is giving them space to hold rates at highs. We heard from an RBA official yesterday with no hints on an imminent rate cut:
- RBA's Hunter says inflation expectations have not become de-anchored
- RBA's Hunter says inflation has been more sticky than the Bank expected
Of Australia's largest four banks ANZ, NAB and Westpac expect a rate cut in Q1 2025 while CBA are tipping a cut at the RBA's December meeting. We heard from WPAC yesterday:
