AUD

Economic calendar in Asia today - Australian business confidence & conditions, November.

The monthly NAB business survey for Australia is the focus of the data agenda Tuesday, 14 December 2021.

2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for November prior -0.9% m/m 2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence ANZ/Roy Morgan survey prior 107.5 0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for priors 21 and 11 respectively National Australia Bank Business survey Later in the session, due at 0430 GMT is Japanese industrial production for October ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Most Popular

You might also like