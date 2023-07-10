It's a light calendar for the session ahead in Asia. I don't expect the data from Australia to shift around AUD too much at all, eyes are on global developments and in this timezone that is pretty much China and how the yuan is moving. A stronger yuan tends to be supportive of the AUD (and vice versa) - its not 1 to 1 relationship though, just a tendency.

