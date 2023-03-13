It's a sparse calendar with only the National Australia Bank business survey likely to be of some sort of impact, probably small.

The focus, of course, is on the fall out from SVB and associated impacts - banking system worries, central bank forecasts being upended, 'risk' asset flows.

